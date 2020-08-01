Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Shares Down 4.9%

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Escape Hunt PLC (LON:ESC) shares dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.88 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), approximately 135,421 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5,328% from the average daily volume of 2,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.63 ($0.09).

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Escape Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Now Covered by Oppenheimer
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Now Covered by Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Atlassian
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Atlassian
Imperial Ginseng Products Stock Price Down 5%
Imperial Ginseng Products Stock Price Down 5%
Sintana Energy Trading 18.2% Higher
Sintana Energy Trading 18.2% Higher
Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst Trading Down 2.1%
Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst Trading Down 2.1%
THIN FILM ELECT/S Stock Price Down 21.8%
THIN FILM ELECT/S Stock Price Down 21.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report