Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Shares Down 4.9%

Escape Hunt PLC (LON:ESC) shares dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.88 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), approximately 135,421 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5,328% from the average daily volume of 2,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.63 ($0.09).

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Escape Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

