Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.54.

TSE:FM opened at C$11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$14.12.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.94%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

