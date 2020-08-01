RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Trading Up 2.6%

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.61, approximately 4,202 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 27,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSNAY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

About RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Now Covered by Oppenheimer
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Now Covered by Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Atlassian
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Atlassian
Imperial Ginseng Products Stock Price Down 5%
Imperial Ginseng Products Stock Price Down 5%
Sintana Energy Trading 18.2% Higher
Sintana Energy Trading 18.2% Higher
Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst Trading Down 2.1%
Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst Trading Down 2.1%
THIN FILM ELECT/S Stock Price Down 21.8%
THIN FILM ELECT/S Stock Price Down 21.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report