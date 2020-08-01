RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Trading Up 2.6%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.61, approximately 4,202 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 27,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSNAY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

