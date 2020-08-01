Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) – Equities research analysts at M Partners issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Atico Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. M Partners analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock. M Partners also issued estimates for Atico Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $28.57 million and a PE ratio of 22.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. Atico Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.48.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.15 million for the quarter.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

