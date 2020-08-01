Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barsele Minerals Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:BME)

Barsele Minerals Corp (CVE:BME) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Barsele Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barsele Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of CVE BME opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53. Barsele Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

