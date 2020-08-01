Royal Bank of Canada Increases TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$2.25

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s previous close.

TOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 15th. ATB Capital upgraded TORC Oil and Gas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.80 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TORC Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.88.

TOG stock opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $380.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.12. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.78.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$107.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

