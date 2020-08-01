Raymond James Analysts Give TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) a C$2.00 Price Target

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) received a C$2.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TOG. CIBC increased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ATB Capital raised TORC Oil and Gas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.80 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.88.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TSE TOG opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $380.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.12.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$107.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.