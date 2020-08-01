Raymond James Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$75.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TIH. TD Securities boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.75.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$73.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.12. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$52.36 and a 52-week high of C$74.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$715.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.40 million. Analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 3.5895865 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,760. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.59, for a total value of C$187,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,845,344.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $874,313.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.