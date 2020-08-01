Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Set at C$19.00 by Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) received a C$19.00 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TOU. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.11.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$13.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.31. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$17.76.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$669.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.38 per share, with a total value of C$123,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,636,337 shares in the company, valued at C$106,879,852.18. Also, Director John William Elick purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,209.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,133.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $735,856.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

