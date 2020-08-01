Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$78.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TIH. Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.75.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$73.02 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$52.36 and a 52 week high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.88.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$715.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 3.5895865 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.59, for a total transaction of C$187,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,276 shares in the company, valued at C$10,845,344.84. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,760. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $874,313 in the last 90 days.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.