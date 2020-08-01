Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Receives $44.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.56.

SRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

NYSE SRC opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

