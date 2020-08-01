Analysts Set Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target at $8.30

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNTNF shares. Desjardins started coverage on Golden Arrow Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.75 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Golden Arrow Resources has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33.

