Analysts Set Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Price Target at $15.42

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMM. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $69.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.29). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 32.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

