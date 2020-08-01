Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Price Target at C$40.40

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDV. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$36.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$37.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.72.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$362.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7699999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$193,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,077 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,408.63. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.50, for a total transaction of C$362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at C$10,079,408.50. Insiders sold 77,880 shares of company stock worth $2,573,189 over the last 90 days.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

