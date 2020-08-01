MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,225.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,533 shares of company stock valued at $485,596. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSG Networks by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 64,901 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.