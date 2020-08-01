Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $41.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BRO opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 403,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

