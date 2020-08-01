Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $35.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $7,043,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 241,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $8,350,838.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,001,867 shares of company stock valued at $33,021,300. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,907,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,073,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

