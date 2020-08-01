Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Receives $117.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.23.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.57. Allstate has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Allstate by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 14.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

