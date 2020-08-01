Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) PT at C$2.88

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.88.

KEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of KEL opened at C$1.71 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

