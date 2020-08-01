Analysts Set TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) PT at $119.91

Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.91.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on TopBuild from $113.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild stock opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.95.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

