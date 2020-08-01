Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,044. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 9.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 105,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 35.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 136,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $321.40 million, a PE ratio of 414.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

