Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT at $41.58

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.58.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $31.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in LivePerson by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

