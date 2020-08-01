Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT at $171.91

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.91.

Several research firms recently commented on ASND. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.