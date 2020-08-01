HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $42.00 Average PT from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSBC. ValuEngine upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st.

Shares of HSBC opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. HSBC has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HSBC by 112.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,686,000 after buying an additional 3,098,634 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 13.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,670,000 after buying an additional 356,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter worth approximately $14,812,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 299,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

