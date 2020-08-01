Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives $8.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $50,631.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,986 shares in the company, valued at $844,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,073 shares of company stock worth $149,726. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 295,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 45,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

