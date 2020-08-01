Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Barclays cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In related news, CFO Lorin Crenshaw acquired 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $108,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,138.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $639,308. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $611.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

