Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AirBoss of America Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) – Cormark lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BOS. CIBC lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of BOS opened at C$24.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$4.59 and a 52 week high of C$26.67.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$126.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.10 million.

In related news, Director Mary Matthews acquired 6,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,981,042.02.

AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

