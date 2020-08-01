Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of CMI opened at $193.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $204.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,104,000 after purchasing an additional 446,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $56,469,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 329,228 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 53.6% during the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 857,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,022,000 after acquiring an additional 299,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after acquiring an additional 235,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

