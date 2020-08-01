Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. On average, analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTT stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.54.

Several research firms recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

