Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. On average, analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTT stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.54.

Several research firms recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Earnings History for Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Catchmark Timber Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Catchmark Timber Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
WideOpenWest Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
WideOpenWest Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Sterling Construction Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Sterling Construction Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Medallion Financial Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Medallion Financial Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
DURECT to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
DURECT to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
ZovioInc . Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
ZovioInc . Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report