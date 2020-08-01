WideOpenWest (WOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect WideOpenWest to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WOW opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $493.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

