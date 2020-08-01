Sterling Construction (STRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $296.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, analysts expect Sterling Construction to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $288.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.23. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Roger A. Cregg purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.