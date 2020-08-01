Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) will issue its Q2 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFIN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

