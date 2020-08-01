DURECT (DRRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 82.94%. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $141,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $98,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

