ZovioInc . (ZVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million.

ZVO stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. ZovioInc . has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

A number of research firms have commented on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

