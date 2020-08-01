G Willi-Food International (WILC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter.

WILC stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. G Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $228.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of G Willi-Food International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

