Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). Scorpio Bulkers had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $175.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

