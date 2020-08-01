Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Dolby Laboratories has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.18-0.35 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.18-0.35 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLB stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $73.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,507. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

