Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 7.7% Following Earnings Beat

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $26.99, approximately 17,713,418 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 6,571,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 385,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $9,344,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,964,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock valued at $101,250,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Altice USA by 258.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

