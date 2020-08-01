Ciner Resources (CINR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) is scheduled to be issuing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Shares of NYSE CINR opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. Ciner Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

