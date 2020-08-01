Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was down 5.8% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $64.53 and last traded at $65.90, approximately 1,954,678 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,486,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

Specifically, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $68,493,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,159.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,219,399 shares of company stock worth $319,949,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.6% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

