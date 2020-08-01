Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading 18.6% Higher on Strong Earnings

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s stock price traded up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $9.00, 7,257,117 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 211% from the average session volume of 2,334,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

