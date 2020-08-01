Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ecolab Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.43.

Ecolab stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.22 and its 200-day moving average is $192.99. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,023 shares of company stock worth $10,095,797 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

