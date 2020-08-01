K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.70 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 31.62. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$5.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.58.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$37.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$485,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,850 shares in the company, valued at C$2,877,520.80.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.