Seaport Global Securities Comments on Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

NYSE TSN opened at $61.45 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.2% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.