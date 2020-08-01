Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

FIX opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.07. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $743.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $104,125.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,115 shares of company stock worth $444,269. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,544,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after acquiring an additional 77,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 134,054 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,721 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $39,613,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

