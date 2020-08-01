Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $82.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.87, but opened at $65.28. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Peloton shares last traded at $68.22, with a volume of 7,235,007 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTON. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $5,547,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,132 shares of company stock worth $21,256,758.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Peloton during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton by 114.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton by 29.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

