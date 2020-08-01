Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$165.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$148.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$154.42.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$146.24 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$104.81 and a twelve month high of C$157.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$133.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.42 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 8.520001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.68, for a total transaction of C$127,683.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,712 shares in the company, valued at C$729,325.30.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

