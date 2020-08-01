Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$165.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$148.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$154.42.
Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$146.24 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$104.81 and a twelve month high of C$157.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$133.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27.
In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.68, for a total transaction of C$127,683.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,712 shares in the company, valued at C$729,325.30.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
