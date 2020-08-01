Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$155.00 at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IFC. Raymond James set a C$148.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$154.42.

Shares of IFC opened at C$146.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$133.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$104.81 and a one year high of C$157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.42 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 8.520001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 1,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.68, for a total value of C$127,683.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$729,325.30.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

