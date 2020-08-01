CIBC Increases IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Price Target to C$10.00

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut IPL Plastics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IPL Plastics from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on IPL Plastics from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IPLP opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.99. IPL Plastics has a 12-month low of C$2.83 and a 12-month high of C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.28 million and a PE ratio of 38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.09, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About IPL Plastics

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

