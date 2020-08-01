CIBC Increases IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Price Target to C$10.00

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut IPL Plastics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IPL Plastics from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on IPL Plastics from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get IPL Plastics alerts:

Shares of IPLP opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.99. IPL Plastics has a 12-month low of C$2.83 and a 12-month high of C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.28 million and a PE ratio of 38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.09, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for IPL Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPL Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.