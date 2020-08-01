Scotiabank Raises IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Price Target to C$10.00

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IPLP. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of IPL Plastics from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IPL Plastics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:IPLP opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.09. The company has a market cap of $543.28 million and a P/E ratio of 38.31. IPL Plastics has a twelve month low of C$2.83 and a twelve month high of C$10.00.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

